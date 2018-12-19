Sheriff accepts request from Dundee man to be jailed

A man asked a sheriff to jail him in a bid to kick his drug habit.

James Dougan, 31, pleaded for time behind bars so he could deal with his “long-standing” addiction to heroin.

He pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing the Class A drug in Dundee’s Kirkton Crescent on October 1. This was while he was already subject to a bail order granted three days earlier.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Dougan, of Helmsdale Avenue, was found with 11.3g of heroin worth £450.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton said: “He has a long-standing addiction to drugs. He feels he would be unable to co-operate with any order the court would impose and it would be best for everyone for him to be free of his drug addiction.”

Sheriff Alistair Carmichael jailed Dougan for six months.