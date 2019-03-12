Shelter Scotland to present ‘hard-hitting’ photo exhibition in Dundee

Shelter Scotland is to present a hard-hitting photographic exhibition high-lighting its work with homeless people.

The display will be shown in Dundee at the Steeple Church, Nethergate, during its nationwide tour.

The exhibition has been organised to mark the 50th anniversary of Shelter Scotland, but officials insist the charity should never exist.

Graeme Brown, director of Shelter Scotland, will officially open the event which runs from tomorrow to Friday.

But he insisted: “We aren’t celebrating as we shouldn’t really exist.

“In 1968, Shelter Scotland was founded to campaign against the very visible housing problems in the country.

“And while the slum housing of the 1960s is long gone, we still face significant housing challenges, which are less visible, but they are there nonetheless.

“The portraits in this exhibition are some of the people who are being affected by Scotland’s housing crisis.

“These are people we have helped to rebuild their lives and some who are now helping others rebuild theirs.”

He added: “We are delighted to have partnered with the Glasgow School of Art on this exhibition which has been created by student photographers from the department of communication design.

“It tells the story of the work we do today, the people we support and the impact of the current housing crisis.

“Far too many people’s lives are still being devastated by an acute shortage of affordable social homes, harsh welfare reforms, stagnant wages and the prohibitive cost of keeping a roof over their head. Last year our housing support services helped more people than ever.

“The scale of the housing emergency is significant – 38 children lose their home every day, while every 18 minutes a household loses its home in Scotland.”