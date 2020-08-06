Bus shelter at Dundee Technology Park ‘destroyed’ by vandals

A BUS user has slammed yobs who have “destroyed” a bus shelter on Apollo Way in Dundee Technology Park.

Dundee City Council has confirmed it is looking into the vandalism.

The bus user, who declined to be named, added: “It really is mindless vandalism at its very best.

“That shelter is completely destroyed.”

West End councillor Donald Hay echoed the sentiments of the bus user before describing the actions of those responsible as “selfish”.

He added: “I’m pleased to hear the council is looking into this.

“Given the weather in recent days the shelter is very much needed, especially with a number of people now returning to work.”

He said: “Its very selfish that someone has decided to take this course of action. They’ve left the shelter in such a dangerous state with all the glass scattered around.”