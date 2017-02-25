A rise in the number of Dundee families who do not have a permanent home is “concerning”, a major charity has said.

Shelter Scotland said it was handling more cases of families living in temporary accommodation due to a lack of social housing and more evictions made by private landlords.

Michelle Harrow, the Dundee manager of the charity, made the comments at a street clinic held to promote their services in the city.

She said: “There has been an increase in families in temporary accommodation and that is a concern.

“There are issues with welfare reform, and more people are struggling with their housing.

“There’s a shortage of social housing available to move into.”

In addition to housing and homelessness advice services, Shelter Scotland also offers legal, money and debt advice, including for people with mortgages.

Michelle added: “There is no criteria for who we do and don’t help.

“We are here for anybody and help anyone.”

The street clinics are part of a nationwide campaign allowing people to just turn up and get extra advice and support.

The Shelter Scotland Dundee Community Hub, based at 4 South Ward Road, is a one-stop shop for anyone facing a housing problem in the city.

In addition to offering specialist advice, the hub also provides legal assistance and representation through a team of solicitors to ensure people’s rights are represented and fairly enforced.

Shelter Scotland helps and supports anyone dealing with issues affecting their ability to find or keep a home.

It can also be contacted through a free helpline on 0808 800 4444.

Last year, 423 calls were received from Dundee.

Just under 1,100 Dundee households were assessed as homeless last year, with 283 currently in temporary housing, including 127 children.

The charity opened 1,200 cases in the city last year.