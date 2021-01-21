From Australia’s Gold Coast to Fife: Dundee woman’s online health coaching is a hit worldwide

A health coach from Dundee is helping more women “than ever before” as she provides online support to over 1,000 females across the globe every month.

Shelley Booth, who runs Shelley Booth Fitness, was previously operating from the city-based Train Eat Sleep Repeat gym. However, due to Covid restrictions, Shelley has had to move her entire business online.

She’s now got clients worldwide, from Australia’s Gold Coast to Glasgow – as well as a little closer to home – and is helping more women “than ever before”.

Ability to take part from wherever you are

Despite the initial panic of lockdown Shelley, who was born and bred in Dundee, believes that her new business model is generating better results for her clients by looking at “the bigger picture” rather than exercise or diet alone.

The 42-year-old said: “When gyms closed due to Covid, it was a scary time and I was really worried about my clients’ health and wellbeing.

“However, the irony is that I’m now able to help more women than ever before. Most of my clients were in Dundee but, because you can take part wherever you are, I’m now working with women aged 18-80 all over the world, from Canada and the US to Malaysia, Australia and Spain.”

Shelley, who dedicated her life’s work to helping others take control of their health after losing her father aged 56 due to lifestyle-related ill health, believes the events of 2020 were a catalyst for women to take stock and reset their priorities.

“2020 was a pivotal year for many of us, a year when Covid forced us to press pause on our lives, a situation which continues for many as we kick off a new year,” she said.

“Some women suddenly found they were based at home and able to spend more time with partners and children.

“However, for others, it’s been incredibly tough, placing people under immense strain, pressure and anxiety. Either way, we are all looking at things differently, to explore how we can evolve through uncertain times.

“I can honestly say Covid has provided my clients with an opportunity to prioritise their health more than ever, from the comfort of their own homes.”

‘The whole family benefits’

One of Shelley’s clients, who joined the programme last year, is Newport-on-Tay based Eleanor Whitby.

© Supplied by Claire Grainger

The 42-year-old said: “I was very much ready to make some positive changes to my health and this programme ticked all of the boxes for me.

“As a result of what I now know, myself and my partner have both lost three stone in weight, learning how to maintain that, enjoy different exercises and have fun with food.

“More importantly, the whole family benefits, including three teenagers who sometimes work out with me and ask questions which will influence their future lifestyle choices.”

Shelley’s four-week Feel Look Be Formula allows her to work with clients on their mindset, nutrition, fitness and overall health, with life coaching, home workouts, meal plans and tips on dealing with conditions and health concerns.

For more information, visit www.shelleybooth.co.uk