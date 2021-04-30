Sheku Bayoh inquiry moving forward with ‘focus and determination’

The inquiry into the death of Sheku Bayoh is moving forward with “focus and determination”, according to its chairman.

Lord Bracadale gave an update on progress in the independent public inquiry into the death of the Fife man while in police custody in a Kirkcaldy street in 2015.

Speaking in a video message five months after the probe’s opening Lord Bracadale said the inquiry will examine the cause of death, post-incident management, liaison with the family and race.

He said: “I am acutely aware that almost six years have passed since the death of Sheku Bayoh and consequently, a lengthy period of time has elapsed without his family receiving answers to fundamental questions.

“I want to assure them, and all who have interest in the inquiry, that we are moving forward with focus and determination.”

The framework to act as a roadmap for the inquiry’s investigation is being formulated and “will continue to evolve and be modified as more evidence is collated,” he said.

“I consider that this phase of the inquiry is vitally important.

“It lays the foundation for later stages, including public hearings.”

Lord Bracadale reiterated his earlier call for those who believe they have information relevant to the inquiry to make contact via its website.

The statement, which can be viewed and read on the inquiry website, highlighted the importance of collaboration with core participants and told of constructive meetings with their representatives.

Mr Bayoh died in May 2015 after an incident in the street in Kirkcaldy involving Police Scotland officers.

They claim they were arresting him when he became violent but the exact circumstances of his death remain clouded.

The inquiry opened on 30 November 2020, having been announced earlier by the Cabinet Secretary for Justice.

Lord Bracadale confirmed public hearings will be held at Capital House in central Edinburgh.

It is not possible at present to say when the hearings will take place.

Further updates on arrangements for the hearings, including how members of the public can attend, will be published on the website in due course.

The hearings will be streamed on the website and Inquiry YouTube channel.