Inner Wheel Club of Forfar makes vital safety equipment for local care home staff

Members of the Inner Wheel Club of Forfar have been keeping themselves busy during lockdown.

They have been converting sheets into scrub bags for local care homes.

Club member and past district president Susan Oliphant delivered the first 40 bags to Windyedge Care Home in Forfar.

Club correspondent Jean Hale said: “While the ladies are keeping safe themselves, their normal fundraising and community service activities have largely been put on hold.

“However, they have come up with this project to offer service to the community. While some members have been busy sewing, others have been donating sheets and pillowcases – and others who can go out are collecting and delivering supplies.

“The bags have a drawstring, are made from poly/cotton sheeting and are for the staff to put their dirty scrubs in at the end of their shift and pull the drawstrings. Once they are back home, the drawstring is fully opened and the bag with scrubs still inside is put in the washing machine and washed.

“When the scrubs come out of the bag during the wash they are clean and free of germs.”

Why not check out DC Thomson’s Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day