The YMCA in Broughty Ferry is building a Men’s Shed as part of efforts to tackle social isolation.

Nick Toner, youth development worker for the YMCA, is setting up the initiative at the charity’s Brook Street base following a successful taster session last year.

The new group will be held at the Hut, a disused building within the grounds of the YMCA.

Nick said: “Older men can come along and pursue individual, group or community projects.

“We also welcome those who just want to support others or have somewhere to go.

“This helps to combat social isolation, providing informal support networks and forging new friendships and also gathers a hard to reach group together for access to community and health engagement activities that men may otherwise miss.

“This is also part of the growing initiative by the YMCA to take an active role in the Broughty Ferry community by welcoming in more people.”

Nick said he had secured funding before Christmas towards the project and added that the YMCA had made good connections with D&A College, which offered to organise students to do some of the work as part of its college courses.

Volunteers from Rosendael Veterans Association, which provides supported accommodation for veterans who are homeless or in need, have already helped out and completed the first task of clearing out the building and putting on a new front door.

Alex Harvey, 62, a retired engineer from the area, said he thinks the project is a great idea and is looking forward to going along.

He said: “The fundamental principle of a shed is relaxation and alone time but as you get older this can create isolation. A men’s shed gives the opportunity to do the same things, but not alone.”

A sign-up day will be held at The Hut on Saturday January 28 at 11am.