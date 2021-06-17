‘She was so beautiful’: Family and friends say goodbye to baby Willow

The heartbroken parents of baby Willow Heggie were joined by family and friends to say goodbye to their ‘darling’ daughter.

Seven-month-old Willow, from Dundee died in Ninewells Hospital on June 9, after spending almost all of her short life there.

Willow had a rare illness which prevented her brain from sending the signals needed to breathe properly.

After catching an infection Willow was admitted to the high dependency baby unit at Ninewells Hospital, where she died with her family around her.

Horse-drawn carriage

On Thursday, the tiny tot was taken to her final resting place in a horse-drawn carriage.

She was accompanied by her devastated mum, Nicola Duncan, and dad, Peter Heggie.

Her siblings Lewis, Reece, Bryan and Isla were also among the mourners.

As the carriage carrying her coffin left the family home in Linlathen, dozens of mourners lined the street.

The procession then took Willow the short distance to nearby St Ninian’s Episcopal Church in Longtown Road.

The church service was conducted by Reverend Faye Lamont.

A short eulogy was given by grandfather Phillip Lynch, who spoke movingly about his “beautiful” granddaughter.

Beautiful Willow

He said: “We gather to celebrate the short life of Willow, a beautiful, daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece.

“On November 12, 2020 our Willow came into our lives – she was so beautiful.

“Then two days later Nicola and Peter’s lives were turned upside down.

“However, they put their lives on hold to be there and care for Willow throughout her short but beautiful life.

“This was all while looking after their other children, coping with Covid-19 and make daily trips to the hospital to see their darling Willow.”

Phillip also thanked the doctors and nurses who looked after Willow saying they all went “above and beyond their duty of care”.

The music played was chosen by the family. As the mourners entered the church Eva Cassidy’s Over the Rainbow was played.

During a few moments for reflection In the Arms of an Angel gently floated out and then as the funeral party left the church How Far I’ll Go for from the Disney movie Moana played.

Following the service the funeral procession then travelled on to Pitkerro Grove Cemetery for the internment.

Willow’s grandad Phillip Lynch said that the funeral was very difficult for the whole family.

He added: “However, we are so grateful to everyone for all the support we have received from friends, family and even complete strangers over the past few months.”

The family’s greatest wish had been to bring Willow home and a fundraiser was launched for the required renovations to their home.

It raised just short of £6,000 but Willow never made it home.

Some of that money was used to pay for her funeral and the family have pledged they will also give a donation to the baby high dependency unit at Ninewells.