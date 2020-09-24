‘She was my best friend’: Mum’s emotional tribute to daughter Erin after she loses battle with brain tumour aged 26

The mother of a 26-year-old woman who died after a two-year battle with a brain tumour has paid tribute to her “best friend”.

Erin Craik died at her home in Charleston on September 14 with her mum Jill and twin brother Adam by her side.

Jill, 58, has said her daughter was “very determined” throughout her recent battle and fought until the end.

Erin, who attended Lochee Primary School and then Menzieshill High, was going through her second fight with a brain tumour, having previously been diagnosed at the age of nine.

“At that time, she had a small part of her brain removed and went on to have radiotherapy and chemotherapy,” said mum Jill.

“She was ill for a couple of years but then we thought she was making really good progress and was better.

“She had been left with a few learning difficulties and as a result wasn’t able to work afterwards although she went to college to do a skills course.”

But in 2018, after returning from a family holiday, Erin took ill again.

It was at that point Jill feared the tumour had made a return and her worst fears were realised when she took Erin for checks.

She said: “She really wasn’t very well and to look at her you would think she was drunk because she used to lose her balance.

“I took her to the doctor and was really worried the tumour had come back.

“They initially told me it hadn’t but I pushed for her to have more tests and sadly these showed the tumour had come back.”

Due to the amount of chemotherapy Erin had received during her first treatments years earlier, there was a limit to the levels she could be given after her second diagnosis.

Jill explained: “Erin was given some chemotherapy but only in tablet form.

“She never went back into hospital but stayed at home with Adam, her twin and myself

“She was reasonably well for quite a long time but around three to four months ago she began to get worse. We moved her bed downstairs and looked after her at home.

Erin died at 9.14pm on September 14. Adam pointed this out to me and I thought it was also significant because Erin was born at 9.14am.”

Jill said she was in awe of the bravery of her daughter, who was more concerned with how her condition affected others in her life.

“Only recently she told me she was scared but still she continued to fight her illness,” Jill said.

“She was very determined and was more concerned about how her family and friends were going to cope.

“The day she said she was going to tell her best friend, she wanted to ensure that her friend had someone with her when she broke the news. Erin worried that her friend would be all alone.”

Erin’s funeral is to be held at Dundee Crematorium next Monday and will be a private service due to the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Jill said: “She was a lovely daughter, always such a tomboy who loved playing outside.

“She also loved her family and friends very much and had a huge collection of Pokemon, which was her favourite.

“Because of her childhood illness, she remained very childlike as she got older and we never went through all the normal teenage years.

“I’m going to miss her so much.

“Not only was Erin my daughter she was my best friend.”