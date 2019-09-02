‘She was just a little girl who wanted to be famous and she got her wish’: Tributes paid to Arbroath girl, Ruby, after her death aged 10

The heartbroken mum of an inspirational little girl who “just wanted to be famous” today described the devastating moment she was asked to turn off her beloved daughter’s life-support machine.

Ruby Walker, from Arbroath, died in hospital in Newcastle on Saturday with her family at her side.

The 10-year-old, who had battled cystic fibrosis since birth, died after developing sepsis.

Speaking today at the family home, just outside Arbroath, her mum, Diane Boyd, said: “I am so very sad that Ruby’s death came so suddenly after everything that she had been through.

“However, it was the right time and she died peacefully with everyone by her side.”

Diane said that Ruby had been in Ninewells Hospital on Wednesday morning for a check-up.

“However she became quite poorly and it was decided she should go back to hospital in Newcastle,” she explained.

“We travelled down on Wednesday afternoon.

“The doctors and nurses in Newcastle fought so hard to help her but it was just too much for her wee body.”

By Friday, she was very unwell and the doctors decided to fully sedate her.

“Then on Saturday they asked us to agree to turning off her life support equipment,” she added.

“We knew the time was right and everyone was with her.”

In March this year Ruby received a double lung transplant at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

By August, she was well enough to go back to school.

Diane said that because of the sepsis none of Ruby’s organs could be donated.

The youngster’s story captured hearts after she drew up a bucket list which led to a meeting with pop favourite Olly Murs.

Diane said: “She was just a little girl who wanted to be famous and she got her wish.”

Diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at just two-weeks-old, Ruby suffered a viral infection when she was only seven months, which caused her lungs to become damaged and left her reliant on oxygen.

She was added to the transplant list in late 2016 but her condition deteriorated dramatically towards the end of last year.

As the agonising wait for a donor continued, Ruby’s life hung in the balance on Christmas Day when one of her barely functioning lungs collapsed.

Since the life-saving surgery, she had built up her strength but still had to attend weekly meetings with her consultants at Newcastle.

Dozens of tributes have poured in for Ruby with one describing her as a “truly inspiring little girl who touched the hearts of very many people”.