‘She saw the potential in folk’: Locals pay tribute to Dundee woman killed in East Dunbartonshire crash

Friends have said a local community worker will be a “massive miss” after she was killed in a car accident.

The woman, named locally as Eleanor Ballantyne, died in hospital after she was struck by a car on Boxing Day, along with other pedestrians.

A vehicle had mounted the pavement at Manse Road in Bearsden in East Dunbartonshire.

Eleanor was left in a critical condition while two women aged 21 and 65 and a 15-year-old boy were seriously injured.

The 60-year-old sadly succumbed to her injuries on January 2 after being rushed to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Speaking today friends Annette Miller and Avon Bartlett paid tribute to the “unsung hero” who had moved to Dundee more than 30 years ago and made the City of Discovery her home.

The Glaswegian went onto play pivotal roles in a number of council wards as a community centre manager, including Menzieshill, Whitfield, Douglas and the Hilltown.

Annette said thousands of people would have “good memories” of Eleanor and the work she had done.

She added: “We are absolutely stunned by what we’ve heard. Given the incident had happened where it did no one really knew Eleanor has been involved in this tragic incident.

“She will be a massive miss. She had been the community centre manager at Menzieshill for around 10 years or so at the old facility before it moved.”

Eleanor had moved to Dundee to study community education before helping to shape the local communities she worked in.

Dozens of pictures in the Evening Telegraph archive show her dedication to community causes over recent decades.

After completing her qualifications at the Community College campus on Gardyne Road she took up her first placement at the Whitfield Community Centre before stints as the community centre manager at various locations.

Avon added: “She supported so many groups. She saw the potential in folk and got them involved.

“Eleanor was very hands on and she got me involved in the community centre here in Menzieshill.

“Both me and Annette have been speaking about the groups she was involved with – there was so many.

“There was an incident at the old centre in Menzieshill where there was graffiti and she would be the first out there trying to clean it off.

“She had recently retired from the Douglas Community Centre and celebrated her 60th birthday last month and had taken up part-time work.

“Eleanor had a very unique way about her and was very much an unsung hero with the work she had done, she had given so much commitment to cultural events around the city including the Woman’s Festival.”

Both ladies cited her performances with local group Loadsaweeminsinging, a local community group amongst other organisations

Avon from the West End added: “She was a wonderful performer. I remember going to see her performing at the Dundee Rep, she was excellent.

“Me and Annette were just speaking about all the groups she was involved with.”

Marie Dailly, Dundee City Council Communities Service Manager, said: “Eleanor was employed by Dundee City Council as a Community Learning and Development Worker for 25 years.

“She worked in community centres across the city supporting local people to get involved in the centres and making them a hub for community activities and events.

“Eleanor was a dynamic, enthusiastic and committed member of staff, with a passion for drama and cultural events.

“She was highly thought of by colleagues and members of the community.

“After having taken early retirement, she still maintained a big presence in the city through her voluntary work and she will be sadly missed by all.”

Police Scotland are still appealing for witnesses to come forward in connection with the incident where another two women, aged 45 and 52, and a 50-year-old man suffered minor injuries.