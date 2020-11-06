The future of one of Dundee’s oldest sports venues hangs in the balance after sudden staff cuts.

Two remaining full-time workers at Lynch Centre in South Road said they were “shocked and upset” when told their jobs at the venue had come to a sudden end.

The Tele understands that while staff are being redeployed, the future of the centre itself is less clear.

Stephen Massey of the GMB trade union said: “This is a sudden and shock announcement.

“The two remaining full-time members of staff at the centre were called into a meeting yesterday and given the news.

“This appears to be a dramatic turnaround. As recently as last Friday workers were under the impression that the centre was going to remain open for the time being.

“That is now not the case and the full-time members of staff affected as well as part-time members are shocked and upset.”

Mr Massey added: “There have been fears for more than a year that the centre could close.

“A deal was then done earlier this year for Street Soccer to lease the premises for their use in a bid to keep it open.

“That let has now come to an end.”

GMB regional organiser Helen Meldrum said the sudden announcement to staff was “a completely unacceptable way to treat people who have given Leisure and Culture Dundee many years of service”.

She added: “The management responsible for the way this has been handled should be ashamed – it is absolutely shocking.

“Sadly they appear incapable of displaying any empathy towards those this has affected and we will be demanding answers and positive resolutions for our members.”

A spokesman for Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “A number of options for the future of the Lynch Centre are being explored, including the potential transfer to a social enterprise.”

There were fears earlier this year that staff would be redeployed to the new Menzieshill Community Centre while activities at the Lynch Centre were gradually wound down.

At the time a spokesman for Leisure and Culture Dundee said: “LACD has no plans to close this facility and has been working with its partner Street Soccer to allow them to increase their usage of this centre and to develop targeted programmes.

“The partnership with Street Soccer will ensure jobs are protected, the community continue to have access to a fitness suite, and will bring further investment into the Lynch Sports Centre.

“Leisure and Culture Dundee is proud to be associated with such an inspirational social enterprise.”