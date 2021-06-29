‘Sharp and sudden’ increase in Covid-19 cases linked to Fife hospitality venues

Fifers are being warned to remain vigilant for symptoms of Covid-19 after a “sharp and sudden” rise of cases linked to indoor hospitality venues.

NHS chiefs are growing increasingly concerned at the rising number of infections across Fife.

In particular, many of the recent positive cases are among those who have visited bars and other hospitality venues in the Kingdom, especially during Scotland’s stint in Euro 2020.

NHS Fife did not specify which venues were connected to the spike when asked.

But on Friday health officials confirmed a cluster of positive Covid-19 cases linked to Lourenzo’s Bar in Dunfermline from the day of the England v Scotland game.

It also comes after NHS Tayside bosses attributed a spike in positive Covid-19 cases across the region to large gatherings to watch the football.

NHS Fife is now urging people who have visited such venues, particularly where time has been spent indoors, to be especially vigilant of the signs and symptoms of Covid-19.

Such symptoms include a continuous cough, a fever or a loss or change in the sense of smell or taste.

Anyone experiencing such symptoms is urged to immediately self-isolate and book a test at the earliest opportunity.

‘Sharp and sudden’ rise

Dr Joy Tomlinson, NHS Fife’s director of public health, said: “For much of the pandemic, we have seen lower rates of Covid-19 in Fife than many other parts of Scotland.

“With a trend of rising cases here in Fife, it’s important that we do all we can to keep transmission of the virus as low as we can.

“With the easing of restrictions over recent weeks, we expected to see an increase in Covid-19 as people spend more time with others.

“We have, however, seen quite a sharp and sudden increase in the number of people acquiring Covid-19 after spending time in bars and other hospitality venues in Fife.

“We are asking people, especially those visiting hospitality venues in Fife, to be especially vigilant of the symptoms of Covid-19.

Self-isolate

“It’s as vital as ever that we follow the FACTS public health guidance.

“This means wearing appropriate face coverings, avoiding crowded places, cleaning hands and surfaces, remaining two metres apart wherever possible.

“Most important of all, if you develop any of the well-known symptoms, it is vital that you self-isolate and book a test as soon as you can.”

A large network of testing sites is available across Fife, both for those with and without symptoms of the virus.

Full details of current testing sites in Fife and their opening times are available at www.nhsfife.org/testing