‘It’s just outstanding’ – Fundraiser for terminally-ill Dundee mum raises £2,500 in less than a day

A terminally-ill woman has said she has been “overwhelmed” after a fundraiser to help ease her pain has raised almost £2,500 less than 24 hours after being launched.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

Sharon Williamson, 44, was left “devastated” after she was told on Tuesday that she had just months to live.

The mum-of-two has been battling lymphoma since 2013, and has been in and out of remission, however earlier this week she was told by doctors that her condition had worsened and was no longer treatable.

She said: “It was devastating news, nobody wants to hear that they can no longer be treated.

“The hospital have said that they’re still going to try and use steroids to see if they can to try and reduce the size of the lumps I have, but they’ve said I only have months.

“They haven’t gone in to exact detail about how long yet.

“It’s devastating to hear that when you have a young family. I have two kids, a daughter who’s 15 and a son who’s 21.

“Right now we’re all just trying to stay strong for each other, that’s all we can do.”

‘Overhwhelming’

The fundraiser, which was set up by George Young, a friend of Sharon’s brother, has so far pulled in £2,475.

The page has rocketed up to 126 donors at the time of writing, with one kind-hearted Dundonian stepping forward to donate £110.

Four more Gofundme users have also added £100 each to the collection.

The money raised by the page will be used to ease any financial stress caused by Sharon’s death, including funeral costs.

The former carer also plans to use some of the cash for CBD oils and other treatments which ease her pain.

© Gareth Jennings/DCT Media

She said: “That the fundraiser has just taken off so amazingly, it’s been so quick.

“It was only set up last night and so many people have already come forward, it’s overwhelming honestly.

“It’s just outstanding because it’s taken so much pressure off the family, we don’t need to worry about money right now and that’s definitely good.

“There were so many names that I didn’t even know donating and I haven’t even checked it yet today, I’ll need to check again.

“It’s most definitely made things easier on us.

“We’ve also had so many nice messages, friends and family reaching out to us just to check in and make sure that we’re all doing okay and everyone is fine.”

‘Gobsmacked’

George, the fundraiser’s creator, has also been left gobsmacked by people’s generosity.

He said: “I’ve known Sharon basically my whole life, her brother John has been my best pal since I was three, so I just wanted to help out in any way that I could.

“I was actually astounded, I set it up yesterday and went I came back it had already raised nearly £1,000.

“I know that these are difficult times for everyone, so I just wanted to say thank you to anyone that donated, it’s so kind.”

You can donate by visiting the Gofundme page here.