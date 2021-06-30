Shannon Singh on Love Island 2021: Former Fife model quickest to be dumped in show’s history

Shannon Singh, the Glenrothes former glamour model who entered this year’s Love Island has been “dumped” from the show.

The exit is the earliest in the history of the ITV show. The Fifer is now heading home despite spending just three days in the villa.

The exit is even more of shock, after bookmakers Grosvenor Sports named Shannon, 22, as the early 11/4 female favourite to win the show on Monday.

Shannon, 22, was dumped after new girl Chloe Burrows, who arrived at the end of the first episode, snatched Aaron Francis from her, who had chosen Shannon as his first date.

There appeared to be a lack of chemistry between the pair in the opening show, which sees singletons seek their perfect match in an idyllic mansion in Mallorca, Spain.

In the opening minutes of tonight’s show, Shannon was seen to receive a text.

It's safe to say Shannon's exit has shocked the Islanders 😲 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/bkpk84WkxG — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 30, 2021

Looking at her phone, she said: “Oh my God, I’ve been dumped, I’m leaving.”

Reading the text, she said: “Shannon you are now single and therefore have been dumped from the Island.

“Please pack your bags and say your goodbye.”

Putting on a brave face but with tears in her eyes, Shannon said: “Yeah I’m OK,” as she embraced the other contestants.

‘No regrets’

Speaking to the camera alone before she left with her suitcase, she said: “It’s emotional because you meet people straight away and you bond. I was me in there, so, it is what it is.

“No regrets.”

On Twitter, several users appeared unimpressed with the sharp exit for the Fife beauty.

These producers are acc so embarrassing. A whole goddess was kicked off and for what?? #bringshannonback #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/GdFFOW3G8e — K. (@kri1ika) June 30, 2021

It’s not all doom and gloom for Fife native Shannon, however. Due to her huge following on Instagram, experts say she could make more than £5,000 per sponsored post on the social media platform, marketing products.