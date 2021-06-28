Shannon Singh on Love Island 2021: Fife former glamour model second to ‘couple up’

A former glamour model from Glenrothes was the second girl chosen to couple up with a male contestant on Love Island.

Fifer Shannon Singh was announced as the fifth contestant on the popular ITV dating show, now in its seventh series, which began on Monday evening.

The show sees singletons seek their perfect match in Mallorca, Spain.

She was the last of female contestants to enter the villa, wearing a revealing green bikini.

‘Not a fan of white jeans’

Chatting to her fellow females, she said her her ‘turn-ons’ were mainly a man’s looks and personality.

She said, to a chorus of laughs from the other women in the villa, her turn-off was men wearing white jeans.

While pouring a welcoming glass of champagne for the other female contestants, she said, jokingly, being Scottish, there was “no chance” she would spill a drop.

She was second to be chosen by a male contestant.

Aaron Francis, who currently works in modelling and for an events management company took a liking to the Glenrothes beauty.

‘He’s lovely’

When asked about her being selected by Aaron, Shannon said: “Yeah, he’s lovely.”

Before the show, Aaron said: “I am friends with a couple of influencers. But I haven’t dated anyone in the public eye before. And I haven’t done any TV before.”

During their first ‘get to know each other chat’ Shannon listed her personal and commercial interests, saying she went from glamour modelling, into non-glamour modelling, Instagram modelling and influencing and E-commerce.

‘Not really my type’

She also said she was a big fan of computer game Call of Duty (CoD.

However, when interviewed alone she admitted on camera Aaron “wasn’t really her type”.

Twitter users were quick to point out Shannon’s apparent indifference to Aaron.

She went on to say she was “struggling” with Aaron and felt the other men in the house may have “better banter”.

Restrictions pulled the plug on Love Island 2020, as foreign travel was not permitted for all but essential reasons.

The show usually begins in the first week of June, which was at the height of the pandemic last year.

‘Party girl’

Contestants were self-isolating ahead of the series premiere.

As pairs attempt to win the hearts of each other – and the nation – one couple will ultimately triumph and be crowned Love Island winners 2021.

In a Q&A ahead of this season, self-confessed “party girl” Shannon said she hoped to meet an “exciting hunk” on the show.

‘Hopefully meet an exciting hunk’

Shannon said before entering the villa: “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. If you’re lucky enough to participate in the show, why would you not? And hopefully meet an exciting hunk.

“I used to be a glamour model when I was 18/19. I loved those days – I’ve got nothing to be ashamed of, those were my glory days.”

‘I feed off energy’

Shannon said she had since moved into commercial modelling.

“I can DJ as well,” she added.

Asked what she was looking for in a romantic partner, Shannon said: “I don’t feed off looks, I feed off energy. I need someone with personality.

‘I’d rather watch paint dry’

“Just someone I can have fun with. I’m a party girl, I love going out, I’m very social.

“For me it’s quite hard to find people who are genuine and looking for what you’re looking for. I’m not just going to go with anyone because they’re convenient.

“I need to make sure they’re for me. Looks – obviously, they’ve got to be handsome, but if he’s a handsome hunk but it’s like talking to a brick wall and I’d rather watch paint dry, it’s not going to be great.”

Love Island features throughout the series on ITV2 and the ITV Hub, six days a week, excluding Saturdays.

All images courtesy of Shannon Singh’s Instagram page.