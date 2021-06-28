Shannon Singh on Love Island 2021: Fife former glamour model early bookies’ favourite

Former glamour model Shannon Singh, from Glenrothes, has been named an early favourite to win hit reality TV show Love Island.

Fifer Shannon was announced as the fifth contestant on the popular ITV dating show, now in its seventh series, which began on Monday evening.

Shannon, along with Faye Winter, Kaz Kamwi, Sharon Gaffka and Liberty Poole strutted out onto the familiar lawn in bikinis and heels, with the Scot opting for a revealing green two-piece.

The popular show sees singletons seek their perfect match in an idyllic mansion in Mallorca, Spain.

Bookmakers Grosvenor Sports named Shannon, 22, as the early 11/4 female favourite to win the show, with Brad McClelland leading the way among the men at 9/4.

Other sites tipped Shannon as top choice to win the show.

‘White jeans a turn-off’

Chatting to her fellow females, she said her her ‘turn-ons’ were mainly a man’s looks and personality – with the latter more important.

She revealed, to a chorus of laughs from the other women in the villa, a major turn-off was men wearing white jeans.

While pouring a welcoming glass of champagne for the other female contestants, she said, jokingly, as a Scot, there was “no chance” she would spill a drop.

© Supplied by ITV

She was second to be chosen by a male contestant to ‘couple up’ – where they spend time together to get better acquainted.

Aaron Francis, who currently works in modelling and for an events management company, took a liking to the Glenrothes beauty and selected her from the line-up.

Love Island’s Aaron ‘lovely’

When asked about her being selected by Aaron, Shannon said: “Yeah, he’s lovely.”

Before the show, Aaron said: “I am friends with a couple of influencers. But I haven’t dated anyone in the public eye before. And I haven’t done any TV before.”

© Shutterstock Feed

During their first ‘get to know each other chat’ Shannon listed her personal and commercial interests, saying she went from glamour modelling to commercial modelling.

She said she now also models on Instagram, classes herself as an online ‘influencer’ and has an interest in E-commerce.

Later confession: ‘Aaron not really my type’

She also said she was a big fan of computer game Call of Duty (CoD).

However, when interviewed alone she admitted on camera Aaron “wasn’t really her type”.

Some Twitter users were quick to point out Shannon’s apparent underwhelming reaction to being paired with Aaron.

She went on to say she was “struggling” with Aaron and felt the other men in the Love Island house may have “better banter”.

Aaron joined Hugo Hammond, Jake Cornish, Brad McLelland and Toby Aromolaran – the males vying for the affection of the villa’s vivacious vixens.

The return of the show was hotly anticipated, after restrictions pulled the plug on Love Island 2020, as foreign travel was not permitted for all but essential reasons.

The show usually begins in the first week of June, which was at the height of the Covid pandemic last year.

Shannon Singh.

Shannon Singh: ‘I’m a party girl’

Contestants were self-isolating ahead of the series premiere.

As pairs attempt to win the hearts of each other – and the nation – one couple will ultimately triumph and be crowned Love Island winners 2021.

In a Q&A ahead of this season, self-confessed “party girl” Shannon said she hoped to meet an “exciting hunk” on the show.

‘Hopefully meet a Love Island hunk’

Shannon said before entering the villa: “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. If you’re lucky enough to participate in the show, why would you not? And hopefully meet an exciting hunk.

© Shutterstock Feed

“I used to be a glamour model when I was 18/19. I loved those days – I’ve got nothing to be ashamed of, those were my glory days.”

Following her announcement as a contestant in this year’s show, reports emerged in the press claiming she had finished with a long-term partner after making the final stages of the casting process.

Asked what she was looking for in a romantic partner, Shannon said: “I don’t feed off looks, I feed off energy. I need someone with personality.

‘I’d rather watch paint dry’

“Just someone I can have fun with. I’m a party girl, I love going out, I’m very social.

“For me it’s quite hard to find people who are genuine and looking for what you’re looking for. I’m not just going to go with anyone because they’re convenient.

“I need to make sure they’re for me. Looks – obviously, they’ve got to be handsome, but if he’s a handsome hunk but it’s like talking to a brick wall and I’d rather watch paint dry, it’s not going to be great.”

© ITV

Love Island is broadcast on ITV2 and the ITV Hub, six days a week, excluding Saturdays.