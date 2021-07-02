Shannon Singh: Fife Love Island star ‘gutted’ after TV exit ​amid ‘kiss refusal’ claims

Fife model Shannon Singh was dumped from the Love Island villa after she ‘refused to kiss anyone’, on the hit ITV show.

It’s claimed this was the reason for producers orchestrating the former Glenrothes glamour model’s sudden exit – the quickest in the history of the show.

Shannon, 22, was given the boot on Wednesday night’s show, leading some viewers to believe she would return in some kind of twist in the tale.

However, it has been claimed that Love Island bosses weren’t impressed by Shannon’s resistance to ‘play the game’, making it an easy decision for them to end her time on the series after just three days.

It was a shock to some, with Shannon having been named the bookies favourite to win after the first episode.

Despite being a self-confessed “party girl” Shannon admitted to some “apprehension” about encounters with men on the show before entering the villa in Mallorca, saying: “I am not the type of girl to go and chuck themselves at guys; it’s not my thing.

It's safe to say Shannon's exit has shocked the Islanders 😲 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/bkpk84WkxG — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 30, 2021

“I am actually a bit anxious and apprehensive about how the villa is really fast-paced and you are chucked into getting to know people straight away.”

During one of the show’s games in which Islanders had to kiss whoever they believed was guilty of a sexual confession, Shannon refused to snog Toby, whereas the rest of the cast all joined in on the fun.

Bombshell Chloe then chose to couple up with Aaron after being given free reign of the boys, leaving Shannon dumped from the villa.

Her departure was one of the quickest in the show’s history, after she was told to pack her bags after just 48 hours.

Speaking after her exit, Shannon said: ‘I am a bit gutted. Do you know what, out of all the girls, I think it is fair it’s me because I didn’t have any emotional attachments to the guys, but all the girls had tiny little things [happening with male contestants].”

On Instagram, the Glenrothes native wrote: “IM BACK EVERYONE! Cannot believe the amount of support I’ve received I love every single one of you!! Thank you to my best friend for life @rubykellll for running my socials whilst I was gone – gutted but SO grateful for the opportunity. Everyone please #bekind 💖”

Despite her early exit, Shannon said she was “coming away grateful” from Love Island.

Speaking after leaving the villa, she said her stint on the programme was “very short-lived” and “surreal”, however she added she is “obviously very grateful I got the opportunity”.