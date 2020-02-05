‘Dundee United hitman Shankland can fire Scots to the Euros’ says Celtic legend McAvennie

Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland is more than capable of firing Scotland to Euro 2020, according to former international Frank McAvennie.

Steve Clarke’s side face a play-off semi-final with Israel at Hampden next month, with the winner taking on Norway or Serbia away from home five days later for a place at the tournament.

McAvennie says Clark must put his faith in the Tangerines hero if Leigh Griffiths isn’t ready for the crucial encounter.

© Supplied

He told the Tele: “If Leigh doesn’t make it back, Shanks is all we’ve got.

“A fit and playing Griffiths is a shoo-in, otherwise Shankland is our No 1 striker for me.

“He could play alongside Steven Naismith. I don’t see Oli McBurnie and Oliver Burke taking us anywhere.

“No disrespect to the boys, I don’t think they’ll score the goals that will take you to a tournament.

© SNS

“I think McBurnie works really hard but he does a lot of running he doesn’t need to.

“Burke hasn’t had any continuity the last few years and he really needs to find the right place to play his football.

“I love Lawrence Shankland’s movement. You can’t teach what he’s got.

“I always say to people that Ally McCoist was a top striker who was a poacher, and just great at getting away from people over a couple of yards.

“Shankland is instinctive as well.

“He’s got an unbelievable eye for goal. I’m a massive fan.”

Former West Ham striker McAvennie, who won five caps for Scotland, says Florian Kamberi’s loan move from Hibs to Rangers is an indicator of where Shankland is at right now.

Kamberi has scored 29 goals in 80 appearances for the Easter Road club while Shankland’s tally is 28 in 30 for club and country this season alone.

McAvennie said: “No disrespect to the guy but Kamberi didn’t really do it for Hibs and he’s got a move to Rangers.

“So there’s no doubt Lawrence Shankland is ready to play at that level.”

He urged the Hammers – third bottom of the English Premier League – make a move for the United frontman.

McAvennie added: “He’s got to go to England and I’d love him at West Ham.

“I can’t believe a top Championship club or a Premier League club near the bottom of the table didn’t come in for him in the transfer window.

“If someone called me up and asked me about Lawrence Shankland, I’d tell them to take a chance on him.

“The strikers at West Ham are big lads – they don’t have the mobility of Shankland.

“His movement in the box is brilliant.

“He’s a proper striker, you can’t teach what he’s got.

“He reacts to everything. I’d love to say you can teach people what he’s got but you can’t.

“If I had a magic wand I’d be down at West Ham right now teaching the strikers.”