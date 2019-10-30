Shankland swoops again as Tangerines down Jags to stay 100% at Tannadice

If Lawrence Shankland scores, Dundee United win.

Is it really that simple? Well, the stats say yes.

So far this term, every time Shankland has scored in the league, the Terrors have indeed won through.

The Tangerines will certainly hope that’s the case for the whole campaign as their talismanic striker once again swooped to save the day at Tannadice last night.

And in notching his 15th league goal of the season as he nodded in off the post in the second half, United maintained their three-point lead at the top of the Championship on a night where their closest rivals were also celebrating victories.

The worry, of course, is when Shankland doesn’t score, who does? And, beyond that, it seems that will mean United are invariably going to drop points.

With Ayr United, Inverness and Dundee looking like they will match the Terrors stride for stride at the moment, Shankland’s form and fitness could prove to be crucial in the title race.

What also seems vital to the Tangerines right now is their home form.

With victory over the Jags, United made it six wins from six played at Tannadice and, crucially, have found different ways to come through them all.

What they must do now is prove they can pick up points away from home before the problem of Shankland potentially being called up for Scotland during the league schedule rears its head.

Ending their three-games-in-a- week schedule with points up at Inverness on Saturday could have United racing clear.

However, they will have to show a lot more than they did in the first half against Ian McCall’s Thistle last night.

Although they lost Peter Pawlett to a pulled hamstring after just 45 seconds, replacement Louis Appere and fellow-attacker Paul McMullan could have given United a dream start.

Appere picked up on McMullan’s cute back heel on 10 minutes but couldn’t steer his effort on target.

Moments later it was McMullan with the first true, clear-cut chance of the game.

He picked off Jags midfielder Stuart Bannigan 20 yards into his own half and raced down on goal.

Closed down by Bannigan and Sean McGinty, the winger was only able to poke the ball at Scott Fox in the visitors’ goal.

And it looked like the Terrors might pay for their profligacy on 34 minutes when Kenny Miller had the ball in the back of the net.

However, his effort was ruled out for offside.

Appere and Shankland saw shots stopped leading into the half, while in the early moments of the second period Shanks hit the bar and Calum Butcher nodded narrowly over.

Shankland did, eventually, come back to haunt his former Ayr boss McCall in the visiting dugout on 62 minutes, however, when he glanced in Appere’s terrific cross off the post for the game.

United saw out the nervy final moments well and march on.