Shankland starring but Appere not far behind says Dundee United’s McMullan

Ten goals in just nine appearances so far for Dundee United means the hype surrounding striker Lawrence Shankland is both understandable and fair.

And it’s meant him picking up the Player-of-the-Month award for August has to go down as one of the easiest decisions the judging panel has ever had to make.

So far as winger Paul McMullan is concerned every plaudit that’s come his new team-mate’s way has been thoroughly well deserved.

But if there is an injustice surrounding the Tangerines’ blistering start to the league season, McMullan feels it might just be the lack of recognition for Shankland’s fellow-striker Louis Appere.

Because he feels since breaking into the first team at the start of the campaign, the 20-year-old has also had a massive impact.

“Louis has been brilliant. He came in for pre-season looking sharp and really fit and he’s carried that right through into the league campaign,” said McMullan.

“He’s been really good but that’s probably gone under the radar a wee bit with Shanks scoring however many goals he has, but Louis has been great.

“I’m sure Shanks will say the same thing because Louis has been really good for him and they seem to work together very well.

“It’s made things a bit more difficult for defences because there is two of them up there to worry about and that’s good for us.

“The two of them complement each other very well and that’s what you want from your strikers. It’s good for the team.”

As they look to continue what’s been a perfect start in the Championship with, four wins from four outings so far, tomorrow sees United head for Ayr United and potentially one of their toughest tests to date.

McMullan is well aware last season Somerset Park was not a happy hunting ground.

It saw United suffer two defeats that were significant blows to their automatic promotion challenge.

While he is determined to take three points this time, he expects to have to work hard for them.

“They were difficult to play against last year and it will be the same again,” McMullan added.

“They are direct and make the game really physical. You don’t really get a minute on the ball.

“So you have to be ready to go against them and if you are not at it 100% then you will get beat.”

Of course, one big plus this time round is that man Shankland being in tangerine instead of black and white.

McMullan’s viewing that as a double bonus.

“I think he scored six goals against us so it will be great that he is not up against us this time.

“Having him in your team is brilliant. You just need to get it into the vicinity of the 18-yard box and the ball usually hits him and then goes in!”

For the Terrors, the main priority is another win to keep the early season momentum going.

While he admits his preference would have been for the league games to be coming thick and fast right now, he’s not too concerned about last week’s break for the Challenge Cup possibly interrupting the team’s flow.

“The cup has kind of broken it up a bit for us. It was a bit inconvenient, to be honest, and it’s not the greatest cup as it is.

“It kind of broke up our momentum but we are determined to pick up where we left off after the derby against Dundee.”

“The positive side of the couple of breaks we’ve had since the league started is that they can give time for boys who’ve picked up knocks to recover properly and we’ll all be feeling fresh for this game.”