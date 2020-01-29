GEORGE CRAN: Shankland situation a great place for Dundee United

Dundee United’s resolve to keep star man Lawrence Shankland until the summer will surely be tested before Friday.

If any prospective buyer was wondering whether he could do it against top-flight opposition then he more than proved he could last night against Hibs.

His goal was top drawer and his overall display, though he didn’t get a huge amount of service, was excellent.

>>Click here for match highlights, including Shankland’s sensational opening goal

He held it up well, played in his team-mates and kept the ball up the other end when the backline needed a break.

A host of scouts were in attendance, again, and I’ve no doubt there will be a few teams putting bids together.

As much as United fans will be fretting until midnight on Friday night, this is a great position for the club to be in.

Free and clear at the top of the Championship and heading for promotion with no financial need to sell and a player happy to stay.

A bid might just be too good to turn down but, if it is, United are quids in and still heading for promotion.

Either way, it’s a win-win stituation for boss Robbie and the club.