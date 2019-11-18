Shankland leaves Scots squad but in running for Dundee United start against Morton

Lawrence Shankland has been forced to withdraw from the Scotland squad after picking up an injury.

Shankland did not feature in Saturday’s 2-1 win in Cyprus with Steven Naismith starting up front and Oli McBurnie coming on just after the hour mark.

© SNS

However, Dundee United have moved quickly to reassure their fans the prolific striker is expected to be OK when the Tangerines return to action away to Morton on Saturday, November 30.

A Tannadice statement read: “Lawrence Shankland has left the Scotland squad due to a slight injury picked up ahead of Saturday’s match v Cyprus.

“He will return to the HPC (High Performance Centre) for assessment and is expected to be available for the Morton game.”

Meanwhile, Kilmarnock striker Eamonn Brophy has been called into the Scotland squad as Shankland’s replacement.

Brophy, who has four caps and has scored three times for Killie this season, will come into the reckoning for tomorrow’s final Euro 2020 qualifier against Kazakhstan at Hampden.