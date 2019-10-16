Shankland joins the list of nine Dundee United national heroes to score for Scotland

Lawrence Shankland’s strike against San Marino at the weekend saw the striker raise Dundee United’s tally of Scotland goalscorers to nine.

The 24-year-old has joined a prestigious list of Tannadice greats that includes Dave Narey, Paul Sturrock and Eamonn Bannon.

It had been a while since any Tangerines player had netted a goal for the Dark Blues – 17 years ago yesterday, in fact.

The first, meanwhile, arrived in 1981.

Here, Tele Sport takes a look back over that prestigious list:

Steven Thompson

The targetman’s first goal for his country is still a debated one as to whether it was a recognised international match. It came against a Hong Kong XI on May 23, 2002.

His second certainly counts, netting in a friendly win over Canada at Easter Road on October 15, 2002.

Billy Dodds

Shankland became the first United scorer in an international competitive match since Billy Dodds struck the winner in a 2-1 success over Bosnia and Herzegovina on September 4, 1999, at Hampden Park.

Dodds played for his country 26 times, finding the net seven times, with his international career spanning his spells with Aberdeen, United and Rangers.

Billy McKinlay

Talented midfielder McKinlay tops the Scotland goalscoring charts for Dundee United, knocking in four international goals while with the Tangerines.

His first came in the doomed qualification campaign for World Cup 1994 as he opened the scoring in Malta in a 2-0 victory on November 17, 1993.

He netted in a friendly against Austria the following year before scoring home and away against the Faroe Islands.

Richard Gough

The clock continues to turn back, heading into the golden period at Tannadice.

During future Scotland captain Gough’s six-and-a-bit years at the club, he managed to find the net three times – including a famous winner at Hampden in 1985.

His last came five months before he departed for Tottenham Hotspur, grabbing a goal in a 3-0 friendly win over Romania.

That was almost a year after Gough grabbed the headlines in May 1985 as he looped a header over England goalkeeper Peter Shilton to win the Rous Cup at Hampden.

His first came in June 1983 in a 3-0 friendly win over Canada in Edmonton.

Paul Sturrock

‘Luggy’ won the first of his 20 caps in 1981 against Wales.

By the end of the Tannadice legend’s international career, he’d found the net three times.

The last of those came on September 12, 1984, as Scotland thumped Yugoslavia 6-1 at Hampden.

In a game that saw Davie Cooper, Graeme Souness, Kenny Dalglish, Maurice Johnston and Charlie Nicholas find the net, Sturrock added the fourth.

He scored a bigger one to see off East Germany in qualifying for the 1984 European Championships in October 1982 (see video above).

Eamonn Bannon

Scotland were beaten by the East Germans in the clash in Halle on November 16, 1983, with United favourite Bannon grabbing a goal back with 12 minutes to go.

It was Bannon’s only goal in 11 games for Scotland, in an international career which spanned seven years.

Davie Dodds

Dodds made just two Scotland appearances but scored on his debut and won a penalty in a fiery 2-0 win over Uruguay in September 1983 that saw the visiting captain sent off for tripping the referee.

He made his final appearance for the national side later that year, but continued playing club football until 1991, with spells at Aberdeen and Rangers.

Dave Narey

Last, but not least, the biggest of the lot.

The venue was the 1982 World Cup in Spain and the opposition one of the greatest of all time, Brazil, complete with Zico, Socrates and Eder.

The Scots weren’t given much chance before the game but Narey did just that as he smashed a ‘toe-poke’, as Jimmy Hill called it, into the top corner, past the flailing Waldir Peres, with 18 minutes on the clock.

The Brazilians would win 4-1 but Narey’s goal lives on in Scottish football history as one of the greatest ever scored by the national side.