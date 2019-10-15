Shankland: I nearly quit football but now I’m chasing the title at Dundee United

Scotland star Lawrence Shankland says he nearly packed in football altogether but is now ready to kick on with Dundee United.

Scoring sensation Shankland opened his account for the national team in a 6-0 Euro 2020 qualifying win over San Marino on Sunday but admits two years ago he almost quit the game completely.

Out of contract at Aberdeen in the summer of 2017, the 24-year-old was considering stepping away from football before Ayr United offered Shanks a lifeline.

“I was going to go and get another job but, thankfully enough, Ayr United came calling and gave me a great opportunity,” he said.

“I had to take it. It was last-chance saloon. It’s been a crazy two years when you think about it, getting my first two international caps and a goal. I can only really be proud of that.”

Since signing on at Somerset Park and scoring a barrowload for Ayr over two campaigns, Shankland has kicked on to star for United, netting 15 goals in 13 games.

With two Scots caps now under his belt, the former Queen’s Park man hopes to continue to progress by helping fire the Tangerines to the Premiership, reiterating his commitment to the club.

And Shankland insists he has nothing to prove to anyone but himself after eyebrows were raised over his decision to switch to Tannadice in the summer despite interest from the Premiership and England.

He added: “People looked at it as a gamble but it was just a step in my career I thought that could help me.

“Everything about it felt right for me and it was something I thought about in depth.​

“It got me here, involved with Scotland, so that can only be good. I just need to go back and try to keep that form up.

“That’s what I’ve bought into, the club have bought into and that’s getting up this season. That’s the objective for everybody but it’s a really tough league, which everybody knows.

“People look upon it as ‘it’s only the second tier’ but it’s a really tough league. To go and win it would be great and that’s what we aim to do.”

© SNS

By netting Scotland’s fourth goal at the weekend, Shankland became the first Terrors player to score for Scotland in a competitive game since Billy Dodds in 1999, even if he wasn’t sure it was going to stand.

“I was just thinking ‘please don’t be offside’ because I knew I’d ran quite early and wasn’t sure.

“I’ve not seen it back yet but if it was offside then even better.”

And the hitman admits he is living a dream he doesn’t want to end as he eyes more call-ups to the Scotland fold.

© Getty

Shankland said: “It’s a bit of a dream, to be honest. John McGinn said to me before the game, ‘two weeks ago if someone said you’d be No 9 for Scotland you wouldn’t have believed them, would you?’

“He was probably right. I just had to enjoy it. I knew the kind of game it would be, we’d have a lot of the ball and it was a game for a striker to be in and about the box.

“I want to be involved in every squad from now on. All I can do is go back to United and, hopefully, keep banging the goals in.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“When the next announcement comes round, if I’m still in the form I’m in, then fingers crossed I’ll be involved again.

“It’s been great. I’ve really enjoyed being involved and, obviously, the other night in Russia getting my debut was an amazing experience, barring the result.

“Playing in front of such a big crowd and against a great nation was really good for me.

“I’ve fully enjoyed the full week.”