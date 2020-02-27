Shankland happy to stay at Dundee United despite being Scottish football’s hottest property

Lawrence Shankland is one of Scottish football’s hottest properties.

And the Dundee United star insists he’s happy to be part of the Tangerines’ plans for next season.

United sporting director Tony Asghar last week said that cashing in on Shankland this summer is not part of the club’s business plan.

Instead, the Tangerines’ transfer chief revealed his desire to allow manager Robbie Neilson to build a team around the 29-goal sensation.

That is unlikely to put off determined suitors.

Shankland’s exploits this season include two late goals against Arbroath at Tannadice in September, which took the Tangerines from the brink of defeat in the 88th minute, to three points by full-time (see video below).

But regardless of outside interest, Shankland says he’s pleased just to be talked about in connection with a striking role for United in the Premiership.

Shankland said: “It’s always nice to hear that.

“You want to be part of the plans at any football club,” added the humble hitman.

“That’s what I aim towards every day by working hard.

“If I keep scoring goals, I’ll manage to keep myself in there.

“That’s the main thing for me and, hopefully, we can get this league won sooner rather than later.”