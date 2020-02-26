GEORGE CRAN: Shankland goals not the whole story for Dundee United’s success

Dundee might be looking to avoid repeating their early season form but, for rivals Dundee United, it’s the complete opposite.

The Tangerines roared out of their mid-season stumble with a fine win over Inverness on Friday (see video below) night to put an end to any doubts over where the title is going to end up.

Louis Appere showed a bit of class with the opening goal but Lawrence Shankland demonstrated why he is the hottest property in Scottish football with a sumptious bit of skill to get himself the winner.

It was classic Dundee United this season – a fairly even game that could go either way but the Tangerines’ class at the top end of the pitch made the difference.

As much as Shankland’s goals have been massive, United’s ability to keep teams out after they take the lead is second to none.

That’s what impressed me so much on Friday night – after Shankland’s goal, they killed the contest and barely gave Inverness a sniff.

That’s why they will be champions.