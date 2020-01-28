Stoke eye late move for Shankland, joining interest from Rangers, Celtic and QPR

Stoke City are the latest club to be linked with a move for Dundee United’s star striker Lawrence Shankland.

The Potters are reported to be planning a £3 million raid for the Scotland hitman and will watch him in United’s Scottish Cup fourth-round replay at Hibs tonight.

They join a list of the 24-year-old’s suitors which includes the likes Celtic, Rangers, QPR and Nottingham Forest.

However, Tangerines sporting director Tony Asghar has moved to allay any concerns they will lose their goal-scoring talisman before the window slams shut on Friday night.

Shankland salvaged a point against Morton with a 90-minute headed equaliser on Saturday, his 26th for United this season. (See video below).

“There have been no bids,” said Ashgar.

“People have contacted me, asked questions and noted interest. I don’t foresee us having any bids to discuss this week.”

As well as his 26 goals for United, Shankland found the net against San Marino in October, his second game for the senior national side (see video below).

Meanwhile, Terrors defender Mark Connolly insists the Championship leaders are full of confidence as they head to Easter Road this evening, before playing hosts to Arbroath on Saturday.

United gave a good account of themselves in the 2-2 draw against Hibs at Tannadice, twice fighting back from conceding goals early in each half to earn a replay.

And Connolly believes the fact United ran the Premiership side so close is a positive.

He said: “When you watch the game back, I think we were a bit sloppy at times in the first game against Hibs, just on the ball.

Mark Connolly in action for United.“We weren’t ourselves at times. I think with the cup-tie and, obviously, playing against a decent team – probably the pressure was a little bit there.

“We’re looking forward to it, it gives us another shot, another go at them and we’ll go there definitely with a lot of confidence because you come away from the first game and it was disappointing.

“We could have done better. And I think that’s another positive for us that we looked at that and thought we can do better.



“Easter Road will be a big pitch. If we set up right and have confidence on the ball then I think we have a good chance.

“We’re looking forward to it. No doubt the fans will turn up in numbers like they have at every away game and, obviously, home games as well.”