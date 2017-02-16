Dundee United club captain Sean Dillon has rejected a chance to return to Irish football after Shamrock Rovers made a cheeky bid for the 33-year-old.

Reports from the Emerald Isle say the five-time winners of the Irish Premier Division have eyed up Dillon to partner new signing Dan Devine at centre-half for their upcoming season.

But with the former Shelbourne player’s testimonial coming up next month against Hearts, a move in the short term is unlikely.

However, Dillon is free to talk to clubs when his contract expires in May.

Dillon signed for then-United manager Craig Levein back in 2007 and has since gone on to make 340 appearances for the Tangerines.

He will celebrate a decade at Tannadice by taking on Hearts — Levein’s current club — on March 21 with a host of old faces set to play.

Meanwhile, United are running the rule over a foreign trialist.

The wide man impressed for 70 minutes in Tuesday night’s 2-1 Development League loss to Rangers at Stirling Albion’s Forthbank before being substituted.

The club were remaining tight-lipped on the player’s identity today but, after showing up well, they could be tempted to take another look.

Last week, the Tangerines had 19-year-old Englishman Ivan Cole, brother of former West Ham and Celtic striker Carlton, in on trial.