Shamima Begum: IS bride’s baby has died, according to reports

The lawyer for Shamima Begum’s family says there are “strong but as yet unconfirmed reports” that her baby son has died.

The 19-year-old and her newborn son, Jarrah, had been living at a Syrian refugee camp after having her British citizenship stripped.

Her family’s lawyer Tasnime Akunjee wrote on Twitter: “We have strong but as yet unconfirmed reports that Shamima Begums son has died. He was a British Citizen.”

Ms Begum was 15 when she and two other schoolgirls went to join the terror group in February 2015.

She resurfaced heavily-pregnant a refugee camp in northern Syria last month and spoke of her desire to return to the UK, as the self-styled caliphate collapsed.