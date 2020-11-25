A shamed Dundee art teacher jailed for a string of sex attacks on female pupils has today admitted sexually assaulting another child.

James Skelton Smith, 58, today admitted touching the youngster on numerous occasions over a three-year period.

The creep was locked up for eight months and placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years in November 2019 after being found guilty of carrying out multiple sexual assaults on pupils.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Smith attacked one woman at his home after a night out and looked up the skirts of young females in his classrooms after dropping pencils next to them.

One ex-pupil, now an adult, said she “played dead” after Smith touched her breasts when she went back to his house.

Another woman recalled having her buttocks touched by Smith in a store cupboard while a third said she was kissed and groped without consent in his classroom.

He was found guilty of five charges committed between 2008 and 2018 by Sheriff John Rafferty.

Nelson Terrace resident Smith was not present when the new case against him called in the same court today.

Defence solicitor Scott Norrie tendered a plea of guilty to an amended charge on Smith’s behalf.

Smith admitted sexually assaulting the woman, now aged 22, on numerous occasions between May 2012 and June 2015 at the school where he worked.

He touched her on the body and, on one occasion, struck her on the buttocks with a ruler.

A new investigation was launched after she came forward following Smith’s release from prison.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Smith until January for reports to be prepared.