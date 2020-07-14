SFA begin disciplinary action against Hearts and Partick Thistle over legal battle that has embroiled Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers

Hearts and Partick Thistle have received an SFA Notice of Complaint over their legal battle against relegation that has embroiled Dundee United, Raith Rovers and Cove Rangers.

Hampden chiefs today started proceedings against the Jam Tarts and the Jags, with both clubs saying they are “incredulous” at the development.

A principal hearing date has been set for Thursday August 6.

They are alleged to have breached Disciplinary Rule 78 which states: “No member or Associated Person shall take a dispute which is referable to arbitration in terms of Article 99 to a court of law except as expressly permitted by the terms of Article 99.”

Earlier this month at the Court of Session, Lord Clark referred Hearts and Thistle’s attempt to reverse their relegations – and prevent United, Raith and Cove from being promoted – to an SFA arbitration panel, which is expected to convene this week.

In a joint statement released tonight, Hearts and Thistle said: “We are incredulous to have received a Notice of Complaint from the SFA in the circumstances.

“It is oppressive of them to require submissions from both clubs by July 20 when we are, in terms of their own articles of association, actively engaged in arbitration.

“As our focus must be squarely on that, we have already requested the SFA to review the timing to allow us to be properly prepared and represented.

“That is the very least we should expect from the process.”

The Tangerines, Rovers and Cove were crowned champions in the Championship, League One and League Two respectively after the SPFL’s controversial season-ending proposal in April.

They now face legal costs of up to £150,000 to defend themselves against the duo’s bid to stop them going up and have appealed for help from supporters and clubs across Scotland.

Hearts and Thistle opted to take their fight to court in the wake of several failed attempts at league reconstruction.