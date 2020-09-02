SFA and the Scottish Government remain on the sideline after allegations of Dundee Utd star’s alleged Covid-19 breach

The SFA and Scottish Government have refused to be drawn on claims surrounding a Dundee Utd player refusing to wear a mask in a taxi.

Their silence comes in spite of the first minister’s “yellow card” warning after high-profile Covid-19 breaches centred around football.

Both authorities were contacted after allegations emerged that Dundee United football star, Mark Connolly had reportedly refused to wear a mask when travelling in a taxi.

The latest Covid-19 scandal comes just weeks after Nicola Sturgeon issued her warning following the well-publicised breaches involving players at Celtic and Aberdeen.

Despite offering the caution last month the Scottish Government and the SFA have declined to comment.

Connolly is accused of being involved in a disturbance in the early hours of Monday morning after the Irish centre back had been in the Balcony Bar premises on Ward Road.

After leaving the venue alongside another man connected with the club the pair flagged down a taxi before an altercation took place.

Connolly is accused of volleying a mouthful of abuse at the driver after he prompted the player to wear a mask after they became mandatory on Scotland’s public transport in June.

The driver has claimed Connolly’s conduct had put his health in “jeopardy” and “financial loss” after he had to get his vehicle “sanitised” and “valeted”.

After the incident the driver reported the matter to bosses at Tannadice Park,

Dundee United sporting director, Tony Ashgar has confirmed the club has launched an investigation into the matter.

Fans on both sides of divide in Dundee have seen the funny side of it with one questioning the investigation as “utter nonsense”.

He added: “The taxi was one minute away from Bell Street, if it’s that bad take him there.”

Staff at the Balcony Bar had also described Connolly and the other man connected with the club as the “perfect gentlemen” who had “followed all the rules and social distancing”.

The Scottish Government said the issue was one for the SFA and Dundee Utd, while the governing body said it would not comment on disciplinary issues.

Utd could not be reached for further comment.