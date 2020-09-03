Sexual abuse charity reveals 15-year-old girl sought its services after being targeted by family member

A sexual abuse charity has revealed it had to offer support to a 15-year-old girl after she was targeted by a family member.

Kristina Piggott, assistant manager of the Women’s Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre (WRASAC), said the charity had to offer counselling to the teen, who was left feeling suicidal following the incidents.

Ms Piggott said: “One young person we supported during lockdown was referred due to sexual abuse from a family member – this family member does not reside within the household with the young person.

“This young girl at the start of her sessions reported she was struggling to sleep, eat, was self-harming and feeling suicidal.”

The 15-year-old began her counselling during lockdown and she admitted the coronavirus lockdown had made her feel safer and helped with her mental health.

The girl, who cannot be named, said: “I like being at home as I feel safe and lockdown has helped as I don’t need to see him in the street or worry about bumping into him, I worry about going back to school and feel really anxious about this.”

WRASAC runs the Dundee and Angus Young Survivors (DAYS) service in the area, which is a dedicated support service for young people.

The victims are given eight sessions, where they discuss the abuse they suffered and are then given the option of longer term support.

The 15-year-old survivor has stayed on with WRASAC in recent months, opting to continue her counselling.

Ms Piggott added: “This young person advised us near the end of session eight she was feeling safe and was no longer self-harming.

“She was managing to sleep and eat a little better and was feeling like she could enjoy life and look forward to the future again.

“During lockdown we have continued to support young people through being flexible and adaptable in our approach to reach every young person who requires our support.”