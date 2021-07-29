Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 29th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Angus

‘Sextortion’ nude photo scam sparks Tayside police warning

By Matteo Bell
July 29, 2021, 10:52 am
The scam is run online.
The scam is run online.

Tayside residents have been warned not to fall for online “sextortion” scams after victims reported being blackmailed over nude photographs.

The scams, which often target men between the ages of 18 and 44, involve the victim sending nude pictures or videos over the internet to an account they believe to be genuine.

Scammers behind the account will then use the images to blackmail the victim into sending money by threatening to distribute them to family and friends.

Scammers will use the pictures to blackmail the victim.

While the scam often targets young men, it is not uncommon for women and people into their 60s to be singled out.

Police in Tayside raised the issue earlier this year but say reports of the scam are on the rise.

Online sex scams ‘on the increase’

Sergeant Andy Sheppard, of Tayside Division preventions, interventions and partnerships, said: “Unfortunately this type of online crime continues to be on the increase.

“The perpetrator’s goal is to win your trust, convince you they are genuine, and persuade you to send compromising images or video of yourself to them.

“Their overall objective is to extort money from you, which they do by threatening to post these compromising images of you online to friends and family through social media platforms, or to post them to names on your email contacts list.”

Facebook, Instagram and dating sites

The police sergeant advised users of social media sites, dating apps and chatrooms take extra caution.

He said: “I would appeal to everyone who uses online chat and meeting rooms to take a few minutes and seriously consider who you think you are talking to during these exchanges.

Social media apps are often utilised by scammers.

“They can also frequently arise from random friend requests through the likes of Facebook, Instagram and several dating sites.

“Once you send images, where they go is completely outwith your control and they are out there forever with no chance of ever fully recovering them.

“If you find yourself being blackmailed or extorted in this way, contact us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You will be given support and your complaint will be taken in utmost confidence.”

‘Give us your hand’: Moment bystanders helped pull man to safety as fire tore through Dundee house