Sex trafficking victim who formed a new identity in Dundee may be forced to flee the city amidst ongoing tensions

At the age of 14, most young people are beginning to get a peek at life as an adult.

It is a time when many start enjoying a greater level of independence, as parents gradually allow their “babies” out into the real world.

But for “Sandra”, the world became all too real, as she fell into the hands of a group of sex traffickers.

Sandra (not her real name) said her life began to unravel when she was preyed upon by a grooming gang in the north of England.

She said: “It probably started when I was around 14 years old. There was a group of guys who would go around my local area in a car – they probably weren’t much older than me, to be fair.

“They would offer to take me for a drive but I knew they were trying to prey on vulnerable girls.

“They kept speaking to me over a period of time and built up a friendship. The abuse wasn’t overnight, they got me to introduce them to one of my friends and it went from there.”

Sandra recounted one particularly harrowing incident were she and her friend were driven out into the “middle of nowhere” before they were both abused in separate vehicles.

After enduring these experiences, her world became even more horrific, when she was exploited by a man who she believed was her boyfriend, but who eventually began pimping her out for prostitution.

She added: “I started off stripping before I was encouraged to go to certain areas to prostitute myself. Given what had happened in my life I was very vulnerable and went along with it.

“One thing that always struck me is how normal he made it all seem, I didn’t know then but I was being sexually trafficked for money.

“It got to the stage where I basically thought if I stay in this industry I’m going to die, or if stay in the relationship I’m going to die – I knew I had to get out.”

As she tried to return to turn her life around, the victim said her partner became violent towards her and demanded cash.

She added: “As I tried to find work out with the sex industry the relationship became more violent.”

Eventually she managed to flee with just her son, leaving behind her friends, family and belongings and headed north.

“It’s been a hard thing to try and recover from and I do suffer from PTSD as a result of what’s happened to me.

“For the sake of my son I need to keep moving forward. Dundee was presented as an option for me to try and start a new life.”

It took her more than a decade to escape the clutches of vile predators to find a new life in Dundee.

But she soon discovered that, despite closing one dark chapter in her life, she faced fresh trials and tribulations.

‘I fear I may encounter these people again’

Sandra arrived with her son in the City of Discovery for a “new beginning” in February.

But their hopes of a new start soon fell apart when they moved into their new home on Saggar Street.

In the two months since, she claims her three-year-old son has been the target of racial abuse, and her home has been the scene of two attempted break-ins.

Although she reported all three incidents Police Scotland, the force has confirmed “no criminality” had been established after they investigated.

The 33-year-old said she was forced to “flee the property” last Friday after the second attempted break-in.

Now in her temporary accommodation – in an undisclosed location – she fears she may now be forced to move to another part of the UK.

She said: “This was the first time I had ever been securely housed after fleeing modern day slavery, which lasted over a decade.

“By and large the people of this city have been amazing, but there had been simmering issues with a group in my block.

“I’m here alone with my son and it has been intimidating. The first instance was a racial slur which was aimed at my three-year-old child.

“The person was standing outside the door and he shouted a term which I’d rather not repeat.

“In the weeks that followed I’ve been forced to contact the police after I was concerned about people trying to gain access to my address.

“On speaking to other tenants I became aware that the last occupant of my property had also been forced to move as a result of anti-social issues.”

© Dougie Nicolson/DCT Media

She claims the local authority were aware of her background and has questioned why she was housed there if there were already “red flags” over the property.

After seeking refuge in a friend’s house over the weekend Sandra was rehoused by the local authority on Sunday at another location.

The woman is currently living with nothing more than two mattresses and a sofa.

She added: “There is a fear of going back to get my personal belongings. I’d invested a substantial amount of money trying to make the last address a proper home.

“The local authority did manage to get me rehoused quickly following the latest incident and I thank them for that.

“There is a problem not just with this local authority but across the UK, where there is not enough background checks being done to establish if a property is safe.

“Given how small a city Dundee is I don’t think we can realistically live here now as I fear I may encounter these people again.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said they had responded to all three incidents.

He added: “A report was received of an alleged hate crime at an address on Saggar Street on Wednesday, July 15. Inquiries were carried out and no criminality was established.

“A report was also received of a disturbance at the same property during the early hours of Sunday, August 9.

“Advice was offered to the householder and no criminality has been identified at this time. Inquiries are ongoing.”

“A report was received of an attempted break-in at an address on Saggar Street in Dundee around 1am on Friday, 14 August, 2020. Inquiries were carried out and no criminality was established.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council confirmed the authority was continuing to “liaise directly with the tenant about the issues they have raised”.