Sex offenders arrested after fleeing open prison

Two sex offenders who absconded from an open prison have been arrested, police said.

Christopher Addison, 37, and Scott Noon, 41, both left HMP Leyhill in South Gloucestershire last Thursday.

Avon and Somerset Police said they were arrested on Monday in Cleethorpes, north-east Lincolnshire, on suspicion of being unlawfully at large.

The two HMP Leyhill absconders have been arrested in Humberside. Thanks @humberbeat and those who shared our appeal https://t.co/wy6I8X6INT — Avon&Somerset Police (@ASPolice) August 1, 2017

A 17-year-old girl and a 41-year-old woman were also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All four remain in police custody.

Addison and Noon were serving indeterminate sentences – Addison for a sexual assault and Noon for rape and grievous bodily harm.

“We’d like thank our colleagues at Humberside Police as well as the media and public for sharing our appeal to find them,” a force spokesman said.