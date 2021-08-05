News / Dundee Sex offender who tried to meet children in Dundee jailed for breaching stringent court order By Ciaran Shanks August 5, 2021, 7:30 am Matthew Sayers is now behind bars. A sex offender who was stung by vigilantes trying to meet children in Dundee has been locked up after repeatedly breaching a strict court order. Matthew Sayers was spared a prison sentence in May 2020 after travelling to the city in the hope of meeting two children in January that year. Sayers had previously sent an explicit picture himself to a vigilante posing as the youngsters. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe