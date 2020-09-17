Sex offender jailed for breaching bail conditions by meeting children and contacting them online

A man has been jailed for 28 months after using Facebook to taunt police.

Brandon Robb, 23, from Leslie in Fife, was the subject of a Police Scotland missing persons alert in August but brazenly responded to social media posts, saying he had “gone fishing” in England.

Robb was being sought in relation to four breaches of a sexual offences prevention order imposed on him in March 2016. He admitted those offences when he appeared via video link at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

Under the terms of the order, Robb, of Paterson Park Cottages, was forbidden from contacting any child under the age of 16 but the court heard he had ignored that by having contact with two 14-year-olds and two 15-year-olds on various occasions in the Leslie area between March 1-3 last year and between June 1-July 31 this year.

Fiscal Ronnie Hay said Robb had regularly met up with people – some of whom were under the age of 16.

Mr Hay also revealed he had been messaging a girl under the age of 16 on Snapchat, in particular sending pictures of his stomach muscles.

Defence solicitor David Cranston said Robb was aware the police were looking for him and arranged to hand himself in on August 11.

Sheriff James Williamson said: “The phrase has been used that you came into contact with children. That would give an indication of innocent contact but it’s clear you went out of your way to make contact with young people quite contrary to the sexual offences prevention order.”