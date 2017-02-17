A convicted sex offender had contact with a child on two occasions despite court orders banning him from being in the company of children.

Nathan Gray, 27, a prisoner at Perth, had sentence deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Gray admitted that while subject to a sexual offences prevention order prohibiting him from having contact with any female under the age of 16, that in June and October, both last year, at two different addresses in Dundee, he had contact with a child.

He further admitted that on November 18 last year, at police headquarters, Bell Street, he behaved in a threatening or abusive manner by stating to police officers that he would stab a woman.

Sentence was deferred until February 22 for the Crown to provide a narration.