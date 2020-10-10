Sex offender admits grabbing paramedic’s genitals on the Law and attacking police officer

A convicted sex offender grabbed the genitals of a paramedic who found him slouched on the Law.

James Donaldson had taken a substance he found in a bag on the hill after driving there to contemplate suicide in June.

Police and paramedics were called to help Donaldson, who was found slouched in a car, but he began to lash out when they tried to restrain him

Sentence was deferred on Donaldson after he pleaded guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to attacking a police officer and the paramedic.

The 54-year-old previously served a four-year prison stint for lewd, indecent and libidinous practices towards a child in 1989.

Describing the circumstances of his most recent offence, prosecutor Carol Doherty said: “Police and paramedics were requested to attend at around 10.30pm.

“The accused reached towards the witness’ groin and grabbed his genitals. He was then restrained.

“While they were trying to restrain him, the accused tried to lash out at the officers and did kick one of the officers on the leg.”

Donaldson, of Milton Street, Monifieth, pleaded guilty to kicking PC Stuart Walker and grabbing the paramedic by the genitals on June 18, 2019 at the Law.

He was initially charged with sexually assaulting the paramedic but the Crown accepted an alternative charge of a common law assault.

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa said Donaldson was suffering from significant mental health difficulties at the time of the offence.

“Whilst he was up the Law contemplating matters, he found a bag of various items,” Ms Jethwa said.

“Police were called by passers-by and he had taken an item from the bag. He had taken the substance he had found in that bag, police, and paramedics came and he was slouched in the vehicle.

“He has very little recollection of what had happened. His mental health has calmed down and he is on a community payback order which is going well.”

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until November for a progress report on Donaldson’s community payback order.