Sex funding city students’ lifestyles in Dundee, warn support staff

Students in Dundee are turning to prostitution to help fund their education.

In the latest part of the Tele’s series on the city’s sexual underworld, one young woman has described how she became a sex worker to help pay for her studies.

She asked to remain anonymous because she has now graduated and is in full-time work, and is no longer involved in prostitution of any kind.

“At the time it seemed an easy way to make money,” she said.

“I was really struggling financially and was finding it hard to hold down a night-time job in a city bar, as well as attend classes and study for exams.

“I was exhausted and broke and on the point of collapse. I was a long way from home and very vulnerable without the support of my family.”

During a conversation in the pub one night, another student told her she could easily earn a decent amount of money in just a few hours a week by sleeping with men who were willing to pay for sex.

She said: “At first I wasn’t sure but I was desperate so thought I would do it once and that would be it.

“However, I found I made a bit of money, it was over quickly and by closing my mind off I could almost pretend that it never happened.”

She added: “I’m now ashamed of what I did and desperately wish I hadn’t. I could never admit to anyone that I sold my body to pay my way through uni.

“My mum would be devastated.

“Any young girl who is tempted to do this should really think about the long-term consequences.

“This will haunt me for a very long time to come.”

Dundee’s Women’s Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre (WRASAC) says it’s never been easier to buy sex.

A simple search on a phone can produce a variety of sites offering a range of services.

Heather Williams, manager at of WRASAC, said the quick search displayed dozens of women offering sex in this way in the Dundee area alone.

She said: “There are several online sites where sexual services are being offered by women in their own homes.

“A recent search we carried out on the site Viva Street very quickly displayed 60 women in the Dundee area alone offering sex or sexual services.

“It seems that anything is available. The sale of sex and sexual services in this way is a growing issue.

“This is incredibly dangerous for the women offering these services behind closed doors.

“They have no idea who could be coming to their homes or how that visit could turn out.

“Although they are not out on the streets, the women offering sex in this way are just as vulnerable to violent attacks – possibly more so because they are often working alone.”

Heather said the charity was aware that many students are going online to offer sex.

“We are seeing students using this method to offer their services and using sex as a way to fund their education,” she added.

“This is extremely concerning. Students may think this is an easy way to make money to pay their way through college or university.”

A spokesman for the University of Dundee said: “We work closely with Dundee University Students’ Association on a range of campaigns to prevent sexual violence and exploitation.

“Extensive support is available to students in terms of funding, sexual health and counselling services.

“We would urge any student experiencing financial or personal difficulties to take advantage of these services, which are designed to protect them at all times.”