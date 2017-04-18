A man responsible for a series of domestic abuse and sexual offences carried out over a 37-year period against multiple women and children in Fife has today been convicted.

At Edinburgh High Court, Kenneth Wayne Watt (46) was found guilty of rape and other sexual offences.

Officers from Fife Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit began to investigate the 46-year-old in February 2016 after he was identified as a serial offender in violent crimes against women and children.

Several women disclosed that they were the victims of a number of crimes committed by Watt during the period of 1979 to 2016.

The majority of the offences took place within the Kirkcaldy area of Fife.

While in custody he also assaulted a female officer who was interviewing him.

Detective Inspector James Leeson of Fife Division’s Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit said: “The suffering that Kenneth Watt inflicted on his victims over the largest part of his life is deplorable.

“His arrest came as a result of a thorough police investigation.

“However, I want to commend the courage of the women who were brave enough to come forward and give evidence against him which has been crucial in securing this conviction.

“I would like to thank each of these individuals for all of their assistance and support throughout our enquiries and the subsequent court trial.

“I hope that they can take some comfort following today’s verdict and begin to move forward with their lives.

“Police Scotland is wholly committed to tackling all cases of domestic abuse that are reported and other associated violent offences.

“We will continue to work alongside our partners at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service in order to bring relevant offenders to justice.”

If you have concerns or information about domestic abuse these can be reported to Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.