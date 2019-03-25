Severely disabled musicians from Tayside and Fife get rave reviews for their concerts

A group of Tayside musicians is gaining rave reviews.

However, what makes the members all the more remarkable is the fact they all have severe disabilities.

The Inspiration Orchestra is a group of 18 under the tutelage of Ian White, an internationally-known gospel singer and recording artist. Orchestra members come from various parts of Tayside and Fife.

Ian, 62, who has retired from touring and recording, said: “I will do this for as long as I have breath. It’s the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done.

“I try to mirror what goes on in an able-bodied band or orchestra and the players get weekly individual lessons from me.

“We play concerts on a reasonably regular basis.”

The orchestra runs under the umbrella of registered charity Home Visit and its practice facility is a room made available by the Upper Springland centre on Perth’s Isla Road.