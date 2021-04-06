Severely disabled Angus woman stripped of care asks ‘how can they act like this?’

A wheelchair-bound MS sufferer has been left to fend for herself after her care was cut with little warning.

Disabled Angus woman Jackie Smith has been informed by private care-at-home service Newlands they are no longer sending staff to assist her.

The 63-year-old Liff artist needs help with everything from eating, bathing, and going to the toilet with friends now stepping in as emergency care.

The company is used by Angus Council to provide social care and the local authority is desperately trying to find a solution.

You name it and I need help with it

Ms Smith, who has lived with chronic illness multiple sclerosis most of her life, said: “I’m totally dependent on others.

“I can’t stand up, I can’t walk, and I need help with most things.

“You name it and I need help with it.

“I don’t have a carer now; all I have is a community alarm. How can they act like this?”

One week’s notice

Ms Smith says Newlands received a complaint from a staff member, who claims she was verbally abused.

She denies this saying she’s “not the sort of person who would ever do that” but management decided to stop services with one week’s notice.

She was last visited by the company’s staff on Sunday evening.

Her partner and unpaid carer Bruce, who died from cancer last year, had made it his dying wish to make sure their home was suitable for her to live in after he passed away.

She says if she had to leave to be given care in a facility such as Dundee’s Mackinnon Centre would undo all her beloved husband’s dedication in his final years.

“He would be horrified at this situation,” she said.

“In his dying days, his major project was making this house good enough for me.

“He would be incandescent with rage if he knew what was happening.

“He did everything to make sure I could stay here. I just need carers to come in.

“I don’t have anything bad to say about the staff at Newlands. They saw me through the death of Bruce and some of them have become great friends.

“I’m so worried about what will happen now.

“Because it’s a private company, it seems they can just drop me immediately.

“Angus Council are trying to find a replacement company but nobody can pick up the care package.”

Multiple sclerosis

MS affects everyone differently.

It is a neurological condition, which means it affects a person’s nerves and is caused when the immune system is compromised.

Instead of fighting off infection and illness, MS causes the immune system to attack the nervous system.

It is a lifelong condition but can be managed with treatments and help from specialists.

Ms Smith, who is right-handed, only has limited use of her left hand.

She can drink and eat using this hand but only if someone helps by cutting up food.

She is in the secondary-progressive stage, having been first diagnosed at the age of 22.

Dundee West MP Chris Law is also looking at the situation.

He said: “I can confirm that a constituent approached my office seeking assistance with her care.

“My office has written to Angus Council about her case and we are hoping a resolution can be found.”

Forfar-based Newlands Care Angus is commissioned by Angus Council to provide some care services for locals.

A spokesperson for Newlands confirmed an allegation was made against Ms Smith but said: “We cannot make any comment considering confidentiality and data protection laws.”

An Angus Council spokesman said: “We will not discuss individual cases publicly but staff will be in direct contact concerning this matter to ensure that the individual is suitably supported.”