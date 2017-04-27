Several police vehicles swoop on Dundee street after concerns for man

Several police vehicles swooped on a Dundee street amid concerns for a man.

Residents spoke of their shock at seeing seven cars on Dura Street in the Stobswell area of the city.

A man — who was seen being carried out of the block of flats — was later taken to hospital as a result of the incident.

Alix Deasley, 24, who has lived in the area for five years, told the Tele: “I hadn’t heard any sirens but it all happened just before 9pm.

“A guy was brought out in a wheelchair.

“His head was slouched over and he had bandages on his right arm.

“He looked like he was in his 20s but there was no sign of any blood.”

Lindsey Eppy, 49, who has lived in the area for just over a year, said she was “shocked” by the large police presence.

She added: “There were six police cars in the area at one point but I had no idea what the commotion was.

“Officers were here for well over an hour.

“The blue lights were flashing but I was shocked to see the volume of cars.”

Liam Gotch, 33, said: “Police were talking to one of my neighbours.

“I was a bit concerned for them but they had not been directly involved in the incident.

“I was surprised to see so many officers at the scene.”

An eyewitness said she had two officers asking her if she had heard any noise from ground floor properties.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed they attended Dura Street on Sunday.

The spokeswoman added: “Police Scotland attended at Dura Street, Dundee, at 8.35pm on Sunday following concerns for a man.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 8.30pm to attend an incident at an address on Dura Street in Dundee.

“One male patient was taken to Ninewells Hospital.”