Several events planned at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital to tackle climate change

Several events are planned at Ninewells Hospital to inspire action on climate change.

NHS Tayside has once again given its backing to Climate Week, a Scottish Government campaign designed to highlight the importance of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Home Energy Scotland will have a stall today, Wednesday and Friday on the main concourse to offer advice on reducing energy costs.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Free bike checks and information on reducing waste will also be on offer.

Among the environmentally-friendly measures already introduced by the health board include selling reusable cups and introducing compostable cutlery

Property environmental and quality manager Philip Wilde said: “NHS Tayside is fully committed to minimising the impact of its activities on the environment and actively seeks the co-operation of its employees in achieving this goal.”