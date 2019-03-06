Several buildings in separate cities evacuated over suspicious packages

A number of buildings have been evacuated at Glasgow University after reports of a suspicious package in the mailroom.

No idea what's going on at the uni, but Fraser Building was evacuated after fire alarm and looks like half of University Avenue is cordoned off by police pic.twitter.com/pkFAAVl8Lf — Shell (@shell568) March 6, 2019

The Royal Bank of Scotland HQ at Gogarburn in Edinburgh has also been evacuated after similar reports of a suspect package.

Police said that, at this stage, there was nothing to link the incidents.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Around 10:50am, on Wednesday 6 March 2019, police received two reports of suspicious packages found at the University of Glasgow and the Royal Bank of Scotland in Edinburgh.

“Emergency services are in attendance and both buildings have been evacuated. At this stage there is nothing to link these incidents. The items will be examined and enquiries are ongoing.”

Other sites closed are the Isabella Elder Building, James McCune Smith Learning Hub and the Joseph Black Building.

Classes in these buildings have been cancelled for the rest of the day, with hundreds of students affected.

University Gardens and part of University Avenue have also been cordoned off by police.