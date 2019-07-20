Seventy-nine percent of Tele readers support a cull on gulls

More than 2,000 Tele readers have had their say on the city’s gull problem – and a whopping 79% believe a cull on the birds is the best solution.

A Tele poll, which ran throughout this week, asked the people of Dundee what they believed should be done to tackle the growing problem posed by gulls across the city.

Of the three options presented, the vast majority supported the radical action of culling the birds.

A ban on feeding gulls came in second with 16% of the vote, and the least popular option proved to be “live and let live” – with a lowly 4% of Tele readers backing this solution.

Labour councillor Richard McCready, who represents the West End ward, said: “I think there is a need for better waste management.

“Everyone needs to work together, whether it be the council, private companies or members of the public to try to keep the food for the gulls to a minimum.”

However, Councillor McCready stopped short of calling for a cull on Dundee’s menacing gulls.

He said: “I’m not sure a cull would be the best option to deal with them though.”

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan echoed concerns about the behaviour of gulls across the city.

He said: “They are definitely a menace here in the Ferry. I have heard stories of them pecking at people and swooping down to steal their food.”

But Councillor Duncan believes nesting is the main bone of contention – and must be discussed.

He said: “To solve the problem of the gulls, we need to find a way to prevent them repeatedly nesting year on year.”

Maryfield councillor Lynne Short also highlighted the difficulty the authority faced when trying to find a solution. She said: “Our hands are sort of tied with this issue. The gulls are a protected species so that is a problem.”

An RSPB spokeswoman said: “Local authorities and individuals can make a difference by never feeding gulls either intentionally or unintentionally, meaning we should try to reduce the food waste we send to landfill sites, reduce the amount of ‘edible litter’ on the streets and make sure bins are gull-proof or at least not overflowing.”